Truist Securities Maintains Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.83% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Airbnb, Inc. is $141.52. The forecasts range from a low of $98.98 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 17.83% from its latest reported closing price of $120.10.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Airbnb, Inc. is $9,583MM, an increase of 14.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.81.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSSFX - Gotham Short Strategies Fund Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 36.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 7.52% over the last quarter.

Whitford Management holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Rathbone Brothers holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 22.48% over the last quarter.

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL SERIES FUND INC - Large Cap Core Stock Portfolio holds 67K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing an increase of 18.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 6.55% over the last quarter.

ENTR - ERShares Entrepreneur 30 ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 5.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 19.85% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1573 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airbnb, Inc.. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 2.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABNB is 0.49%, an increase of 16.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.41% to 314,400K shares. The put/call ratio of ABNB is 1.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

Airbnb Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Airbnb is a community based on connection and belonging-a community that was born in 2008 when two hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to 4 million hosts who have welcomed over 800 million guest arrivals to about 100,000 cities in almost every country and region across the globe. Hosts on Airbnb are everyday people who share their worlds to provide guests with the feeling of connection and being at home.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.