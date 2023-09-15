Truist Securities Maintains Airbnb Inc - (ABNB) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 15, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Airbnb Inc - (NASDAQ:ABNB) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.40% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Airbnb Inc - is 146.14. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 1.40% from its latest reported closing price of 144.12.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Airbnb Inc - is 9,583MM, an increase of 5.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1635 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airbnb Inc -. This is a decrease of 50 owner(s) or 2.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABNB is 0.42%, a decrease of 11.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.92% to 347,080K shares. The put/call ratio of ABNB is 1.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 21,875K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,424K shares, representing an increase of 20.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 6.13% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 20,507K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,836K shares, representing an increase of 52.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 99.86% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 16,418K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,314K shares, representing an increase of 6.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 3.70% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 15,303K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,991K shares, representing an increase of 15.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 15.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,582K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,396K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 3.39% over the last quarter.

Airbnb Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Airbnb is a community based on connection and belonging-a community that was born in 2008 when two hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to 4 million hosts who have welcomed over 800 million guest arrivals to about 100,000 cities in almost every country and region across the globe. Hosts on Airbnb are everyday people who share their worlds to provide guests with the feeling of connection and being at home.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.