Truist Securities Maintains Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 24, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:AGIO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.72% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Agios Pharmaceuticals is $32.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 12.72% from its latest reported closing price of $29.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Agios Pharmaceuticals is 137MM, an increase of 206.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -6.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 472 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agios Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGIO is 0.16%, an increase of 13.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.50% to 70,672K shares. The put/call ratio of AGIO is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Farallon Capital Management holds 5,781K shares representing 9.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,767K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGIO by 14.78% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 3,715K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,590K shares , representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGIO by 17.72% over the last quarter.

Erste Asset Management holds 2,765K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,326K shares , representing an increase of 15.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGIO by 61.12% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 2,674K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,143K shares , representing an increase of 57.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGIO by 88.11% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,471K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares , representing an increase of 82.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGIO by 3.56% over the last quarter.

