Truist Securities Maintains agilon health (AGL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.01% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for agilon health is $29.93. The forecasts range from a low of $22.72 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 9.01% from its latest reported closing price of $27.46.

The projected annual revenue for agilon health is $3,950MM, an increase of 45.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 23K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing a decrease of 192.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 77.70% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 156K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust - Global Atlantic Wellington Research Managed Risk Portfolio holds 51K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 31.23% over the last quarter.

Sandia Investment Management holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 23.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 34.94% over the last quarter.

FPX - First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF holds 70K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares, representing a decrease of 186.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGL by 63.92% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 467 funds or institutions reporting positions in agilon health. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 5.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGL is 0.23%, a decrease of 45.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.50% to 502,520K shares. The put/call ratio of AGL is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

Agilon Health Background Information

agilon health is transforming healthcare by empowering community-based physicians with the resources and expertise they need to innovate the payment and delivery of care for seniors. agilon health enables physicians to create their own Medicare-centric globally capitated line of business. The agilon Total Care Model is powered by its purpose-built platform and enabled through a growing national network of like-minded physician partners. With agilon, physicians are freed from the constraints of the transactional fee-for-service reimbursement model and are able to practice team-based, coordinated care to serve the individual needs of their senior patients and to transition to a sustainable and predictable, long-term business model. The rapidly growing appeal of the agilon platform, partnership model and network of leading community-based physicians has allowed the company to expand to 17 local communities with 16 anchor physician groups, as well as a network of physicians across Hawaii, in fewer than five years.

