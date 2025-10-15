Truist Securities Maintains AerSale (ASLE) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of AerSale (NasdaqCM:ASLE) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.31% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for AerSale is $7.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.31% from its latest reported closing price of $7.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AerSale is 622MM, an increase of 77.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 268 funds or institutions reporting positions in AerSale. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 4.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASLE is 0.09%, an increase of 16.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.19% to 31,401K shares. The put/call ratio of ASLE is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

M3F holds 3,473K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,120K shares , representing an increase of 10.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASLE by 8.31% over the last quarter.

Leonard Green & Partners holds 3,141K shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Private Capital Management holds 1,679K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,657K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASLE by 28.09% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 1,189K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,192K shares , representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASLE by 26.41% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 941K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 585K shares , representing an increase of 37.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASLE by 5.78% over the last quarter.

