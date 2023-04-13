Truist Securities Maintains Aemetis (AMTX) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 458.02% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aemetis is $12.28. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 458.02% from its latest reported closing price of $2.20.

The projected annual revenue for Aemetis is $374MM, an increase of 45.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.37.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TLSTX - Stock Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 25K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 57.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTX by 99.86% over the last quarter.

Chapin Davis holds 11K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 44.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMTX by 36,095.22% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 81K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTX by 99.95% over the last quarter.

GIMFX - GMO Implementation Fund holds 61K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 187 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aemetis. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMTX is 0.16%, an increase of 717.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.63% to 18,577K shares. The put/call ratio of AMTX is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

Aemetis Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas, renewable fuel and bioproducts company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. Founded in 2006, Aemetis has completed Phase 1 and is expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas (RNG). Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California's Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India and Europe. Aemetis is developing the Carbon Zero biorefinery in Riverbank, California to convert renewable hydrogen from waste orchard wood and renewable electricity from solar and hydroelectric sources combined with non-edible oils into renewable jet fuel and renewable diesel, while pre-extracting cellulosic sugars for use by the Keyes ethanol plant to produce cellulosic ethanol. Aemetis holds a portfolio of patents and related technology licenses for the production of renewable fuels and bioproducts.

