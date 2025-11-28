Truist Securities Maintains Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 28, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.57% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Acadia Realty Trust is $22.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 11.57% from its latest reported closing price of $20.57 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Acadia Realty Trust is 351MM, a decrease of 9.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 497 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acadia Realty Trust. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 5.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKR is 0.14%, an increase of 1.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.40% to 189,086K shares. The put/call ratio of AKR is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 18,743K shares representing 14.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,096K shares , representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKR by 4.77% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,276K shares representing 7.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,433K shares , representing an increase of 8.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKR by 43.51% over the last quarter.

CSEIX - Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund holds 8,822K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,800K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,394K shares , representing an increase of 5.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKR by 7.29% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,450K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,490K shares , representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKR by 3.77% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.