Truist Securities Maintains Aarons Company Inc (AAN) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 5, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Aarons Company Inc (NYSE:AAN) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.13% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aarons Company Inc is 14.84. The forecasts range from a low of 9.39 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 51.13% from its latest reported closing price of 9.82.

The projected annual revenue for Aarons Company Inc is 2,386MM, an increase of 5.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.70.

Aarons Company Inc Declares $0.12 Dividend

On August 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 14, 2023 received the payment on October 4, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $9.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.09%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.74%, the lowest has been 0.77%, and the highest has been 6.24%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.36 (n=138).

The current dividend yield is 1.73 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -8.59. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.17%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 419 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aarons Company Inc. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAN is 0.08%, an increase of 37.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.32% to 33,796K shares. The put/call ratio of AAN is 1.00, indicating a neutral outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,179K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,312K shares, representing a decrease of 6.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAN by 33.61% over the last quarter.

Palisade Capital Management holds 1,249K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,188K shares, representing an increase of 4.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAN by 51.64% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 959K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 862K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 786K shares, representing an increase of 8.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAN by 56.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 853K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aarons Company Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron's Company, Inc. is a leading technology-enabled omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron's engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, appliances and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

