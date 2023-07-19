Truist Securities Maintains AAR (AIR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of AAR (NYSE:AIR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.53% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for AAR is 59.50. The forecasts range from a low of 55.55 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.53% from its latest reported closing price of 59.82.

The projected annual revenue for AAR is 2,047MM, an increase of 6.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 519 funds or institutions reporting positions in AAR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIR is 0.17%, an increase of 5.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.29% to 40,382K shares. The put/call ratio of AIR is 3.72, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 2,549K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,543K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 14.94% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,387K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,470K shares, representing a decrease of 3.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 14.10% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 1,463K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,465K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 27.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,020K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,014K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 12.89% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 976K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,133K shares, representing a decrease of 16.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIR by 36.39% over the last quarter.

AAR Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR's Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR's Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations.

