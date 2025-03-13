Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of XPO (LSE:0M1O) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of XPO (LSE:0M1O) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.18% Upside

As of March 3, 2025, the average one-year price target for XPO is 159.72 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 85.89 GBX to a high of 189.09 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 45.18% from its latest reported closing price of 110.01 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for XPO is 8,303MM, an increase of 2.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,044 funds or institutions reporting positions in XPO. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0M1O is 0.33%, an increase of 7.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.51% to 153,987K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 13,642K shares representing 11.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,516K shares , representing an increase of 15.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0M1O by 42.94% over the last quarter.

MFN Partners Management holds 11,425K shares representing 9.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 7,754K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,149K shares , representing an increase of 20.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0M1O by 50.64% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 6,906K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,566K shares , representing an increase of 19.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0M1O by 53.39% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 5,843K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,829K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0M1O by 28.02% over the last quarter.

