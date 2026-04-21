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Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Xcel Energy (XEL) with Buy Recommendation

April 21, 2026 — 04:51 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Xcel Energy (NasdaqGS:XEL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.18% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Xcel Energy is $91.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.30 to a high of $103.95. The average price target represents an increase of 14.18% from its latest reported closing price of $80.32 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Xcel Energy is 15,146MM, an increase of 3.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,271 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xcel Energy. This is an decrease of 733 owner(s) or 36.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XEL is 0.15%, an increase of 52.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.18% to 550,621K shares. XEL / Xcel Energy Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of XEL is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 27,804K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,851K shares , representing a decrease of 3.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XEL by 9.87% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 25,127K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,923K shares , representing a decrease of 11.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XEL by 57.72% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 24,572K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,026K shares , representing an increase of 14.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XEL by 12.15% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 18,815K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,527K shares , representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XEL by 8.15% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 16,496K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,370K shares , representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XEL by 52.40% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
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