Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of WEC Energy Group (WEC) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.90% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for WEC Energy Group is $125.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $109.08 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.90% from its latest reported closing price of $115.14 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for WEC Energy Group is 9,300MM, a decrease of 5.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,359 funds or institutions reporting positions in WEC Energy Group. This is an decrease of 661 owner(s) or 32.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WEC is 0.13%, an increase of 46.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.69% to 268,752K shares. The put/call ratio of WEC is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,030K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,119K shares , representing a decrease of 12.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEC by 88.35% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,838K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,749K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEC by 52.05% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 8,287K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,236K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEC by 11.29% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,431K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,272K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEC by 3.96% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 6,125K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,966K shares , representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEC by 8.16% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.