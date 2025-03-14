Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Waystar Holding (WAY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 14, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Waystar Holding (NasdaqGS:WAY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.08% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Waystar Holding is $51.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 41.08% from its latest reported closing price of $36.47 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 350 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waystar Holding. This is an increase of 109 owner(s) or 45.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WAY is 0.26%, an increase of 24.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.17% to 137,810K shares. The put/call ratio of WAY is 3.48, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 37,209K shares representing 21.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Investors holds 27,980K shares representing 16.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Francisco Partners Management holds 4,859K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,479K shares , representing a decrease of 33.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAY by 22.31% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,142K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,396K shares , representing a decrease of 30.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAY by 2.77% over the last quarter.

Tpg Gp A holds 4,098K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,111K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAY by 24.16% over the last quarter.

