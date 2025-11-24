Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Viridian Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:VRDN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.64% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Viridian Therapeutics is $40.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 33.64% from its latest reported closing price of $30.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Viridian Therapeutics is 19MM, a decrease of 73.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 367 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viridian Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRDN is 0.25%, an increase of 14.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.69% to 102,258K shares. The put/call ratio of VRDN is 1.94, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deep Track Capital holds 5,380K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 4,428K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 3,883K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fairmount Funds Management holds 3,460K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 3,200K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,875K shares , representing a decrease of 52.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRDN by 29.92% over the last quarter.

