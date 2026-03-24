Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Viper Energy (VNOM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Viper Energy (NasdaqGS:VNOM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.25% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Viper Energy is $51.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 9.25% from its latest reported closing price of $47.34 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Viper Energy is 975MM, a decrease of 26.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 521 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viper Energy. This is an decrease of 252 owner(s) or 32.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNOM is 0.16%, an increase of 32.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.72% to 160,259K shares. The put/call ratio of VNOM is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 12,917K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,423K shares , representing an increase of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNOM by 4.62% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,412K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,798K shares , representing a decrease of 14.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNOM by 54.80% over the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 6,285K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 5,712K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,687K shares , representing an increase of 17.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNOM by 17.70% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 5,000K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares , representing an increase of 60.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNOM by 148.01% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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