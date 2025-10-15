Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Viatris (VTRS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Viatris (NasdaqGS:VTRS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.35% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Viatris is $11.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 13.35% from its latest reported closing price of $9.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Viatris is 16,033MM, an increase of 13.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,627 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viatris. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 1.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTRS is 0.17%, an increase of 1.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.30% to 1,152,876K shares. The put/call ratio of VTRS is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 78,773K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,461K shares , representing an increase of 5.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTRS by 0.28% over the last quarter.

Davis Selected Advisers holds 66,376K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,948K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTRS by 2.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37,992K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,699K shares , representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTRS by 7.82% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,314K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,183K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTRS by 8.55% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 31,226K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,173K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTRS by 8.33% over the last quarter.

