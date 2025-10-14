Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Upstream Bio (UPB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Upstream Bio (NasdaqGS:UPB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 281.93% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Upstream Bio is $76.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 281.93% from its latest reported closing price of $20.03 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 204 funds or institutions reporting positions in Upstream Bio. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPB is 0.33%, an increase of 54.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.40% to 51,003K shares. The put/call ratio of UPB is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 5,694K shares representing 10.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Altshuler Shaham holds 3,394K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,235K shares , representing an increase of 4.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPB by 590.61% over the last quarter.

Decheng Capital holds 3,285K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 2,802K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Enavate Sciences GP holds 2,460K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

