Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Universal Technical Institute (UTI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2024, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.06% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Universal Technical Institute is $20.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 8.06% from its latest reported closing price of $18.69 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Technical Institute is 481MM, a decrease of 29.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 345 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Technical Institute. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 19.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UTI is 0.20%, an increase of 3.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.67% to 50,727K shares. The put/call ratio of UTI is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Coliseum Capital Management holds 9,334K shares representing 17.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,291K shares , representing a decrease of 42.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTI by 2.79% over the last quarter.

Washington University holds 2,596K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,866K shares , representing a decrease of 10.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTI by 13.58% over the last quarter.

Park West Asset Management holds 1,456K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,813K shares , representing a decrease of 24.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTI by 25.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,446K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 823K shares , representing an increase of 43.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTI by 103.98% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,269K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,209K shares , representing an increase of 4.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTI by 35.72% over the last quarter.

Universal Technical Institute Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With more than 220,000 graduates in its 55-year history, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. is the nation's leading provider of technical training for automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, and offers welding technology and computer numerical control (CNC) machining programs. The company has built partnerships with industry leaders, outfits its state-of-the-industry facilities with current technology, and delivers training that is aligned with employer needs. Through its network of 12 campuses nationwide, UTI offers post-secondary programs under the banner of several well-known brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech). The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

