Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of United Parcel Service (UPS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.72% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for United Parcel Service is $134.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $82.82 to a high of $187.95. The average price target represents an increase of 16.72% from its latest reported closing price of $115.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for United Parcel Service is 108,698MM, an increase of 19.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,258 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Parcel Service. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 0.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPS is 0.44%, an increase of 2.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.88% to 603,803K shares. The put/call ratio of UPS is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 23,265K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,928K shares , representing an increase of 5.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 24.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,914K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,212K shares , representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 10.03% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 22,535K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,879K shares , representing a decrease of 5.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 14.47% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,798K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,184K shares , representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 9.70% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 18,529K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,200K shares , representing an increase of 12.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 7.66% over the last quarter.

United Parcel Service Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UPS, one of the world's largest package delivery companies with 2019 revenue of $74 billion, provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 220 countries and territories. The company's more than 500,000 employees embrace a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed: Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. UPS is committed to being a steward of the environment and positively contributing to the communities we serve around the world. UPS also takes a strong and unwavering stance in support of diversity, equity and inclusion.

