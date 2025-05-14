Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of UMB Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (UMBFP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of UMB Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:UMBFP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.26% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for UMB Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock is $30.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.39 to a high of $35.79. The average price target represents an increase of 21.26% from its latest reported closing price of $25.22 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.56.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund holds 178K shares.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund holds 99K shares.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund holds 43K shares.

VRP - Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 39K shares.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund holds 32K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.