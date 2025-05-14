Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of UMB Financial (BIT:1UMBF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of UMB Financial (BIT:1UMBF) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 853 funds or institutions reporting positions in UMB Financial. This is an increase of 79 owner(s) or 10.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1UMBF is 0.24%, an increase of 1.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.93% to 75,883K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Umb Bank N A holds 4,397K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,409K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1UMBF by 6.91% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,407K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,021K shares , representing an increase of 16.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1UMBF by 84.42% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,054K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,907K shares , representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1UMBF by 3.04% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,022K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,161K shares , representing a decrease of 6.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1UMBF by 9.89% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,913K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,739K shares , representing an increase of 9.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1UMBF by 1.58% over the last quarter.

