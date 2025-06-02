Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Toast (BIT:1TOST) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Toast (BIT:1TOST) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,162 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toast. This is an increase of 105 owner(s) or 9.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1TOST is 0.36%, an increase of 5.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.69% to 515,222K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 44,588K shares representing 8.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,961K shares , representing an increase of 5.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1TOST by 1.22% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 23,722K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,903K shares , representing an increase of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TOST by 5.76% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 23,454K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,964K shares , representing an increase of 14.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TOST by 44.14% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 15,547K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,446K shares , representing an increase of 13.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1TOST by 29.47% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 15,520K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,437K shares , representing an increase of 6.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1TOST by 4.91% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.