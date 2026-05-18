Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of TJX Companies (TJX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.32% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for TJX Companies is $174.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $94.37 to a high of $202.65. The average price target represents an increase of 16.32% from its latest reported closing price of $150.23 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for TJX Companies is 56,802MM, a decrease of 5.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.01, an increase of 0.09% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,778 funds or institutions reporting positions in TJX Companies. This is an decrease of 822 owner(s) or 22.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TJX is 0.44%, an increase of 13.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.55% to 1,104,815K shares. The put/call ratio of TJX is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 72,160K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 29,194K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,011K shares , representing an increase of 7.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TJX by 39.45% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 25,212K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,621K shares , representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TJX by 74.19% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 19,813K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 17,876K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,563K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TJX by 88.58% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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