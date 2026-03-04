Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.63% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Taylor Morrison Home is $77.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $68.68 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 21.63% from its latest reported closing price of $63.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Taylor Morrison Home is 7,639MM, a decrease of 5.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 590 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taylor Morrison Home. This is an decrease of 344 owner(s) or 36.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMHC is 0.13%, an increase of 42.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.39% to 98,447K shares. The put/call ratio of TMHC is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 3,711K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,214K shares , representing an increase of 40.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMHC by 71.18% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,461K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,471K shares , representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMHC by 54.21% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,334K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,340K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%.

American Century Companies holds 2,099K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,135K shares , representing an increase of 45.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMHC by 62.88% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,834K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,138K shares , representing an increase of 37.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMHC by 44.78% over the last quarter.

