Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of TAT Technologies (TASE:TATT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of TAT Technologies (TASE:TATT) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in TAT Technologies. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 45.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TATT is 0.17%, an increase of 32.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.71% to 3,167K shares.

Y.D. More Investments holds 1,064K shares representing 8.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,214K shares , representing a decrease of 14.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TATT by 54.19% over the last quarter.

Meitav Dash Investments holds 899K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 935K shares , representing a decrease of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TATT by 1.53% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 322K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 169K shares , representing an increase of 47.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TATT by 128.97% over the last quarter.

Roubaix Capital holds 191K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 174K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 189K shares , representing a decrease of 8.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TATT by 0.45% over the last quarter.

