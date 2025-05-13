Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of SouthState (SSB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of SouthState (NYSE:SSB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.48% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for SouthState is $115.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $97.97 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 26.48% from its latest reported closing price of $91.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SouthState is 1,963MM, an increase of 7.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 946 funds or institutions reporting positions in SouthState. This is an increase of 78 owner(s) or 8.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSB is 0.32%, an increase of 4.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.37% to 107,928K shares. The put/call ratio of SSB is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,468K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,525K shares , representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 3.02% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,509K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,914K shares , representing an increase of 23.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 22.75% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,476K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,382K shares , representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 2.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,383K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,397K shares , representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 0.32% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,067K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,992K shares , representing an increase of 3.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 2.38% over the last quarter.

SouthState Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SouthState Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. South State Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division.

