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Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Southern (SO) with Hold Recommendation

April 21, 2026 — 02:32 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Southern (NYSE:SO) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.38% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Southern is $101.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $76.76 to a high of $117.60. The average price target represents an increase of 8.38% from its latest reported closing price of $93.51 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Southern is 30,106MM, an increase of 1.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,298 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern. This is an decrease of 781 owner(s) or 25.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SO is 0.20%, an increase of 41.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.36% to 795,120K shares. SO / The Southern Company Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of SO is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 61,770K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,820K shares , representing a decrease of 13.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SO by 14.70% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 41,142K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,549K shares , representing an increase of 18.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SO by 12.34% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 34,459K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,023K shares , representing an increase of 15.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SO by 43.95% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 27,259K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,874K shares , representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SO by 9.61% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 16,301K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,810K shares , representing a decrease of 21.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SO by 21.19% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for The Southern Company-> Find out what the Options Markets think of The Southern Company-> See our take on The Southern Company Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

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