Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Southern Company - Corporate Bond (SOJE) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Southern Company - Corporate Bond (BOIN:SOJE) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.23% Upside

As of April 16, 2026, the average one-year price target for Southern Company - Corporate Bond is $18.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.11 to a high of $21.61. The average price target represents an increase of 7.23% from its latest reported closing price of $17.37 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Southern Company - Corporate Bond is 30,106MM, an increase of 1.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern Company - Corporate Bond. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 83.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOJE is 0.02%, an increase of 95.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.81% to 12K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boyd Watterson Asset Management holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Thompson Investment Management holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

United Community Bank holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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