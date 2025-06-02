Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of SoFi Technologies (BIT:1SOFI) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of SoFi Technologies (BIT:1SOFI) with a Hold recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,007 funds or institutions reporting positions in SoFi Technologies. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 5.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1SOFI is 0.19%, an increase of 13.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.14% to 554,808K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D. E. Shaw holds 35,079K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,318K shares , representing an increase of 10.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SOFI by 2.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,035K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,380K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SOFI by 19.63% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,994K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,256K shares , representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SOFI by 18.96% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 19,051K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,935K shares , representing an increase of 5.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SOFI by 56.93% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,866K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,463K shares , representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SOFI by 15.28% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.