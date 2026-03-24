Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of SM Energy (SM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.92% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for SM Energy is $30.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 5.92% from its latest reported closing price of $29.05 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for SM Energy is 2,915MM, a decrease of 3.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 469 funds or institutions reporting positions in SM Energy. This is an decrease of 378 owner(s) or 44.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SM is 0.13%, an increase of 17.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.96% to 118,771K shares. The put/call ratio of SM is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 4,737K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,586K shares , representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SM by 23.58% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,064K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,427K shares , representing a decrease of 11.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SM by 29.84% over the last quarter.

Delaware Management Holdings holds 2,898K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 2,836K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 929K shares , representing an increase of 67.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SM by 125.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,721K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,665K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SM by 26.02% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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