Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Shift4 Payments (BMV:FOUR) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Shift4 Payments (BMV:FOUR) with a Hold recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 213 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shift4 Payments. This is an increase of 78 owner(s) or 57.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOUR is 0.28%, an increase of 72.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 71.99% to 34,149K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Durable Capital Partners holds 5,920K shares representing 14.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,131K shares , representing an increase of 13.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 0.46% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 5,448K shares representing 13.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,812K shares , representing a decrease of 6.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 16.83% over the last quarter.

Darlington Partners Capital Management holds 4,766K shares representing 11.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,510K shares , representing an increase of 47.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 33.71% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,239K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,229K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 16.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,129K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,158K shares , representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 18.98% over the last quarter.

