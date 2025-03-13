Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of RXO (RXO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of RXO (NYSE:RXO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.06% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for RXO is $23.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 28.06% from its latest reported closing price of $18.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for RXO is 5,556MM, an increase of 22.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 573 funds or institutions reporting positions in RXO. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RXO is 0.18%, an increase of 9.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.16% to 201,659K shares. The put/call ratio of RXO is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 30,245K shares representing 18.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,561K shares , representing an increase of 5.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXO by 42.50% over the last quarter.

MFN Partners Management holds 27,578K shares representing 16.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,026K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,723K shares , representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXO by 13.31% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 6,328K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,732K shares , representing an increase of 9.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXO by 46.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,056K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,342K shares , representing an increase of 14.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXO by 2.30% over the last quarter.

