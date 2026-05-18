Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Ross Stores (ROST) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Ross Stores (NasdaqGS:ROST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.42% Upside

As of May 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Ross Stores is $239.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $152.73 to a high of $304.50. The average price target represents an increase of 12.42% from its latest reported closing price of $212.75 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Ross Stores is 21,939MM, a decrease of 3.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.58, an increase of 0.69% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,370 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ross Stores. This is an decrease of 529 owner(s) or 27.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROST is 0.23%, an increase of 21.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.66% to 324,552K shares. The put/call ratio of ROST is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 21,020K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 14,181K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,866K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,721K shares , representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 86.98% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 9,417K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,781K shares , representing a decrease of 3.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 17.28% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 9,170K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,207K shares , representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 24.58% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.