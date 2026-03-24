Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Riley Exploration Permian (REPX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Riley Exploration Permian (NYSEAM:REPX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.43% Upside

As of February 26, 2026, the average one-year price target for Riley Exploration Permian is $54.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 55.43% from its latest reported closing price of $34.78 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Riley Exploration Permian is 497MM, an increase of 26.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 191 funds or institutions reporting positions in Riley Exploration Permian. This is an decrease of 135 owner(s) or 41.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REPX is 0.44%, an increase of 80.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.22% to 14,346K shares. The put/call ratio of REPX is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bluescape Energy Partners holds 4,157K shares representing 19.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,385K shares , representing a decrease of 5.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REPX by 3.74% over the last quarter.

Yorktown Energy Partners XI holds 1,784K shares representing 8.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 594K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 581K shares , representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REPX by 1.81% over the last quarter.

Yorktown Energy Partners X holds 391K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners holds 323K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 337K shares , representing a decrease of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REPX by 6.54% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.