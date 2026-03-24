Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Range Resources (RRC) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.33% Downside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Range Resources is $41.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $31.53 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.33% from its latest reported closing price of $44.70 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Range Resources is 3,747MM, an increase of 25.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 663 funds or institutions reporting positions in Range Resources. This is an decrease of 328 owner(s) or 33.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RRC is 0.25%, an increase of 11.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.91% to 239,918K shares. The put/call ratio of RRC is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 27,660K shares representing 11.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,334K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRC by 4.46% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 13,468K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,818K shares , representing an increase of 12.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRC by 7.50% over the last quarter.

Exor Capital LLP holds 7,217K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,200K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRC by 11.46% over the last quarter.

Kopernik Global Investors holds 5,239K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,421K shares , representing an increase of 15.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRC by 8.82% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,337K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,296K shares , representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRC by 8.51% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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