Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Ralliant (RAL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.00% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ralliant is $55.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 9.00% from its latest reported closing price of $50.95 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 997 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ralliant. This is an increase of 112 owner(s) or 12.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RAL is 0.07%, an increase of 24.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.57% to 130,731K shares. The put/call ratio of RAL is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 10,780K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,798K shares , representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAL by 13.54% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 6,854K shares.

Viking Global Investors holds 5,082K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,304K shares , representing a decrease of 4.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAL by 22.37% over the last quarter.

Flossbach Von Storch holds 4,153K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,085K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAL by 11.62% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,872K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,037K shares , representing an increase of 47.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAL by 81.46% over the last quarter.

