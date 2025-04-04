Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Primo Brands (PRMB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 4, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.32% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Primo Brands is $43.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 31.32% from its latest reported closing price of $33.40 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 557 funds or institutions reporting positions in Primo Brands. This is an increase of 550 owner(s) or 7,857.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRMB is 0.32%, an increase of 59.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26,604.50% to 195,095K shares. The put/call ratio of PRMB is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 11,162K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 6,643K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,947K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company.

Eminence Capital holds 4,734K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 4,269K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company.

