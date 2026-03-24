Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. - Limited Partnership (PAGP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. - Limited Partnership (NasdaqGS:PAGP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.48% Downside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. - Limited Partnership is $21.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.48% from its latest reported closing price of $23.75 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. - Limited Partnership is 68,219MM, an increase of 54.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 345 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. - Limited Partnership. This is an decrease of 82 owner(s) or 19.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAGP is 0.38%, an increase of 43.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.02% to 156,156K shares. The put/call ratio of PAGP is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 11,704K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,819K shares , representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGP by 44.13% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 9,537K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,939K shares , representing a decrease of 4.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGP by 84.27% over the last quarter.

Energy Income Partners holds 8,854K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,197K shares , representing a decrease of 15.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGP by 14.48% over the last quarter.

Chickasaw Capital Management holds 8,819K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,833K shares , representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAGP by 5.64% over the last quarter.

EMLP - First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund holds 7,784K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,704K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAGP by 0.63% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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