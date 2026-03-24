Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. - Limited Partnership (PAA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. - Limited Partnership (NasdaqGS:PAA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.07% Downside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. - Limited Partnership is $21.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.07% from its latest reported closing price of $21.78 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. - Limited Partnership is 39,234MM, a decrease of 11.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 396 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. - Limited Partnership. This is an decrease of 48 owner(s) or 10.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAA is 0.27%, an increase of 40.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 32.41% to 289,852K shares. The put/call ratio of PAA is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alps Advisors holds 76,052K shares representing 10.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 76,067K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAA by 10.08% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 33,509K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,281K shares , representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAA by 10.27% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 20,050K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,017K shares , representing an increase of 15.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAA by 28.25% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 16,290K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,606K shares , representing an increase of 4.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAA by 40.02% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 13,293K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,764K shares , representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAA by 23.82% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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