Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Pitney Bowes (PBI) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.27% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pitney Bowes is $13.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 36.27% from its latest reported closing price of $10.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pitney Bowes is 3,736MM, an increase of 93.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 593 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pitney Bowes. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBI is 0.26%, an increase of 2.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.75% to 157,195K shares. The put/call ratio of PBI is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hestia Capital Management holds 11,474K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,035K shares , representing a decrease of 4.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBI by 7.39% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,028K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,408K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,386K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBI by 7.98% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,023K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,012K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBI by 49.31% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,000K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,100K shares , representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBI by 10.13% over the last quarter.

