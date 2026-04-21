Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.45% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Pinnacle West Capital is $104.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $82.32 to a high of $130.20. The average price target represents an increase of 1.45% from its latest reported closing price of $102.95 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Pinnacle West Capital is 4,291MM, a decrease of 19.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 671 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pinnacle West Capital. This is an decrease of 485 owner(s) or 41.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNW is 0.10%, an increase of 43.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.21% to 121,764K shares. The put/call ratio of PNW is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 13,467K shares representing 11.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,853K shares , representing a decrease of 17.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNW by 17.32% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 6,684K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,224K shares , representing a decrease of 8.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNW by 4.29% over the last quarter.

ATLAS Infrastructure Partners holds 4,461K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,092K shares , representing an increase of 30.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNW by 33.16% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,249K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,175K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNW by 87.77% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,096K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,068K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNW by 48.52% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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