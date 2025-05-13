Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Pinnacle Financial Partners (BIT:1PNFP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Pinnacle Financial Partners (BIT:1PNFP) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 928 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pinnacle Financial Partners. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1PNFP is 0.35%, an increase of 6.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.75% to 82,022K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,168K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,346K shares , representing a decrease of 4.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PNFP by 14.55% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,530K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,947K shares , representing a decrease of 16.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PNFP by 1.24% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,484K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,392K shares , representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PNFP by 16.45% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,457K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,473K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PNFP by 91.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,303K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,317K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PNFP by 14.34% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.