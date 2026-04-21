Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of PG&E (PCG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of PG&E (NYSE:PCG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.34% Upside

As of April 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for PG&E is $22.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 34.34% from its latest reported closing price of $16.99 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for PG&E is 24,663MM, a decrease of 1.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 900 funds or institutions reporting positions in PG&E. This is an decrease of 750 owner(s) or 45.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCG is 0.27%, an increase of 31.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.34% to 2,135,445K shares. The put/call ratio of PCG is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 115,610K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 123,421K shares , representing a decrease of 6.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 3.90% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 74,845K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,590K shares , representing an increase of 37.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 40.09% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 62,134K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,002K shares , representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 5.33% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 42,284K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,077K shares , representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 80.15% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 35,968K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,092K shares , representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 80.82% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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