Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Perspective Therapeutics (CATX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2024, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAM:CATX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.89% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Perspective Therapeutics is $22.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 86.89% from its latest reported closing price of $12.28 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Perspective Therapeutics is 11MM, an increase of 641.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perspective Therapeutics. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 5.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CATX is 0.18%, an increase of 37.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 84.10% to 39,716K shares. The put/call ratio of CATX is 2.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Commodore Capital holds 4,657K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,444K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company.

Avidity Partners Management holds 3,038K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 2,818K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,690K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company.

Perspective Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Isoray, Inc., through its subsidiary, Isoray Medical, Inc., is the sole producer of Cesium Blu brachytherapy seeds, which are expanding brachytherapy treatment options throughout the body.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.