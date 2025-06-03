Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of PayPal Holdings (XTRA:2PP) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of PayPal Holdings (XTRA:2PP) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.82% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for PayPal Holdings is 73,65 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 43,76 € to a high of 102,12 €. The average price target represents an increase of 19.82% from its latest reported closing price of 61,47 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for PayPal Holdings is 36,487MM, an increase of 14.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,916 funds or institutions reporting positions in PayPal Holdings. This is an decrease of 47 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2PP is 0.37%, an increase of 13.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.31% to 828,439K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,240K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,417K shares , representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2PP by 20.70% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,486K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,137K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2PP by 20.93% over the last quarter.

Comprehensive Financial Management holds 27,119K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 25,569K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,924K shares , representing an increase of 29.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2PP by 15.34% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 22,130K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,736K shares , representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2PP by 58.24% over the last quarter.

