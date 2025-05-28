Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Oxford Industries (OXM) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.44% Downside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Oxford Industries is $52.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.44% from its latest reported closing price of $55.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Oxford Industries is 1,816MM, an increase of 19.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.38, an increase of 3.01% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 500 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oxford Industries. This is an decrease of 35 owner(s) or 6.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OXM is 0.09%, an increase of 10.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.95% to 20,659K shares. The put/call ratio of OXM is 1.58, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 912K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 952K shares , representing a decrease of 4.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXM by 20.37% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 675K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 619K shares , representing an increase of 8.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXM by 34.81% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 607K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 620K shares , representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXM by 21.87% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 529K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 480K shares , representing an increase of 9.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXM by 12.32% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 496K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 581K shares , representing a decrease of 17.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXM by 90.71% over the last quarter.

Oxford Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer® and Southern Tide® lifestyle brands, as well as other owned brands. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM.

