Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Ovintiv (OVV) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.95% Downside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Ovintiv is $54.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.95% from its latest reported closing price of $56.94 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Ovintiv is 11,627MM, an increase of 34.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 700 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ovintiv. This is an decrease of 388 owner(s) or 35.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OVV is 0.16%, an increase of 23.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.07% to 241,943K shares. The put/call ratio of OVV is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 9,890K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,687K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 3.55% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 8,771K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,672K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 5.10% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 6,744K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,888K shares , representing an increase of 12.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 3.25% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,258K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,315K shares , representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 3.07% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 5,693K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,606K shares , representing an increase of 54.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 108.88% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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