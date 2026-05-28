Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Organogenesis Holdings (NasdaqCM:ORGO) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 206.77% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Organogenesis Holdings is $8.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 206.77% from its latest reported closing price of $2.66 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Organogenesis Holdings is 584MM, an increase of 13.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in Organogenesis Holdings. This is an decrease of 99 owner(s) or 43.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORGO is 0.03%, an increase of 41.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.55% to 67,679K shares. The put/call ratio of ORGO is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Soleus Capital Management holds 10,086K shares representing 7.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,986K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORGO by 49.27% over the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 3,499K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,863K shares , representing a decrease of 10.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORGO by 51.43% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,901K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,298K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,988K shares , representing an increase of 13.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORGO by 42.00% over the last quarter.

Assenagon Asset Management holds 1,968K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,535K shares , representing a decrease of 181.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORGO by 82.06% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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