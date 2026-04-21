Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of ONE Gas (OGS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2026, Truist Securities initiated coverage of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.68% Upside

As of April 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for ONE Gas is $91.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $78.78 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 3.68% from its latest reported closing price of $88.68 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ONE Gas is 2,466MM, an increase of 1.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 411 funds or institutions reporting positions in ONE Gas. This is an decrease of 368 owner(s) or 47.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OGS is 0.04%, an increase of 78.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.58% to 52,884K shares. The put/call ratio of OGS is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 3,503K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,816K shares , representing a decrease of 8.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 13.47% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,701K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,708K shares , representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 20.26% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,491K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,489K shares , representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 7.58% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,398K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,018K shares , representing an increase of 27.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 32.15% over the last quarter.

Energy Income Partners holds 1,317K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 846K shares , representing an increase of 35.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 39.41% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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