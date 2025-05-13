Truist Securities Initiates Coverage of Old National Bancorp (ONB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, Truist Securities initiated coverage of Old National Bancorp (NasdaqGS:ONB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.09% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Old National Bancorp is $25.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 14.09% from its latest reported closing price of $22.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Old National Bancorp is 1,780MM, a decrease of 0.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 805 funds or institutions reporting positions in Old National Bancorp. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 6.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONB is 0.26%, an increase of 12.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.59% to 414,052K shares. The put/call ratio of ONB is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 17,943K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,726K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONB by 1.38% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 15,176K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,243K shares , representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONB by 15.07% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 12,322K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,479K shares , representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONB by 2.97% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 10,354K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,971K shares , representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONB by 15.99% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 10,283K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,593K shares , representing an increase of 6.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONB by 40.15% over the last quarter.

Old National Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Old National Bancorp, the holding company of Old National Bank, is the largest bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. With $23 billion in assets, it ranks among the top 100 banking companies in the U.S. and hasbeen recognized as a World's Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for ten consecutive years. Since its founding in Evansville in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships and keeping its clients at the center. This is an approach to business called TheONB Way. Today, Old National's footprint includes Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital market services.

